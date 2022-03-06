PROPST, Neil Wilson



Neil Wilson Propst passed away peacefully in his Alpharetta home on February 18, 2022. Neil was born on September 5, 1924 and lived a full, happy life. He was a brilliant man and knew he was fortunate to have a strong mind and amazing memory for all of his 97 years. Neil was born at home in Lake Worth, Florida to Dwight Arthur Propst and Helen Wilson Propst. He grew up in this small town and met his wife, Harriett Hoffman, in high school. Neil and Harriett shared 67 years together, raising a large family and traveling in their later years. Neil served in the Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He attended Purdue and graduated from the University of Florida after WWII. His banking career began in the late 1950s. Neil was the EVP-Operations for two SunTrust affiliates, Liberty National Bank in Savannah (1961-1976) and then First National Bank of Macon until his retirement in 1989. He made many good banker friends across the state. Neil loved his poker nights, Florida/Georgia game trips, and fishing and hunting with his friends. He was kind and generous with a great sense of humor, making friends wherever he went. He enjoyed his trips to Europe and Alaska with Harriett and their friends. Neil had memories going back to age 4, and he loved telling stories (and bad jokes) to his family, friends, and anyone who would listen.



Neil is survived by his daughter Nancy Payne of Lexington, KY and sons Bruce (Christine) of Atlanta, Craig (Sheryle) of Charlotte, NC, and Keith (Cathy Parker) of Roswell. He loved nothing more than spending time with his large and widespread family, which includes nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was especially close to his grandson Mark Propst, who lived near him for the last 15 years and spent countless hours visiting and helping him in many ways. Our family also includes Cathy Alexander, who Neil grew very close to in his last decade. Neil also developed a special friendship with Ibrahim Halilu, owner of Tender Care, who cared for him for more than 3 years. Special thanks also go to the Tender Care associates, Maria, Lily, and Gigi, who were so good to him. Neil always appreciated that his loving friends, family, and care team gave him many good years after Harriett passed away in 2013.



Neil will be laid to rest with Harriett at the VA Cemetery in Canton. A memorial service at the cemetery will be scheduled for a later time. Donations may be made in memory of Neil Propst to Middle Georgia Honor Flight



(https://www.middlegahonorflight.org/donate). Neil was proud of having served his country, and he made a meaningful Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2011.

