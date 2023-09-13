Propst, James

PROPST, Jr., James



Edward



Larger than life, Jamey Propst traveled to Heaven on Saturday night, September 9, following a long illness. A retired banker (Wells Fargo), Jamey never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, his college sweetheart, Milam; and three children, Amanda, William (Abigail), and Jay (Olivia); and two grandsons, Loftin and Emmett Propst. He also leaves behind his sister, Maryetta Propst Buchanan (Dan); a niece, Shea Buchanan Gaston (Jackie); two nephews, Danny Buchanan (Jana) and JEP (Sheri); along with many beloved great-nieces and nephews.



Jamey was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Loftin Propst and Ed "Softie" Propst. His father taught Jamey to play golf, a sport he enthusiastically passed along to his family, especially to Abby and William's sons, Loftin and Emmett.



A Memorial Mass is planned for 10 AM, on Thursday, September 14, at the Cathedral of Christ the King. A reception will follow in Kenny Hall.



Jamey disliked wearing ties, so his many friends may dress casually. Bright colors are also encouraged for everyone.



In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.





