Propst, Dannie

Dannie McElroy Propst, age 90 of Atlanta, passed away on August 24, 2023. She was born in Atlanta and grew up in Lawrenceville, GA. She was a beloved wife to Toby Propst. She was a loving mother to Amy Springfield (Mark) of Kennesaw and Ben Propst (Louise) of Smyrna. She was an amazing grandmother to Jordan Levi (Micah), Mitchell Springfield (Megan), and Matthew Springfield.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta on September 6 at 11 AM followed by a reception at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305 or Young Life Southeast Region PO Box 7753 Marietta, GA 30065 Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.




Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

