PROPSON, Trudy Lee Trudy Lee Propson, 51, of Flat Rock, NC and previously of Atlanta, GA, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Pardee UNC Healthcare, in Hendersonville, NC. She was born October 8, 1968 in Kaukauna, WI, to Ann Knight Propson and the late Donald J. Propson. In addition to her father, Don, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Millard and Virgie Knight and paternal grandparents, Al and Jeanette Propson and Helen Propson. Trudy grew up in Green Bay, WI and graduated from Bay Port High School, in 1987. She worked at several jobs, before beginning her career in trucking, with Schneider. She was employed with various companies, throughout the years, and most recently with The Hub Group, in Atlanta, Ga. She worked in all phases of the industry, making many friends across the country and becoming a mentor to many. Trudy was a huge supporter of St Jude's Children's Hospital, recently having an opportunity to visit. She also worked with the Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta. She loved spending her weekends taking the Goldens on long walks. Over the years she did many walks, and mountain hikes, supporting charities that meant a lot to her. One of her proudest accomplishments was the completion of the 25 mile Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, in Chicago, with her friend Roberta Monville. She is survived by her; mother, Ann Propson, of Flat Rock, NC; sister Wendy Nysted (Mark) of Green Bay, WI; her buddy and favorite nephew, Dylan Nysted; four aunts, Linda Salter (Lloyd), Patsy Gray (Terry), Betty Jo Gray (Steve), all of LA and Mary Fletcher, of IA; five uncles, Mark Knight (Angie) of LA, Wayne Knight (Jamie), Robert Propson (Ellen), Jim Propson (Sandy) and Dave Propson (Dawn), all of WI and many cousins, including Chad Gray and Jason Knight with whom she was especially close. In addition, she is survived by her extended family, including; step mother, Nancy A. Kaster; step sister, Jenny Morrow (Jon) and their children, Mason, Logan and Nolan, all of WI and her special friends, George Drake, Cathy Baumann, Jim Drootsan and Sherly Luedtke. Per Trudy's request there will be no funeral service. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations in Trudy's honor be made to St Jude Children's Hospital C/O Memorial Giving, 591 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105 or to the Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta at www.GRRA,com. An online register book is available to family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Open your eyes to the beauty around you Open your mind to the wonders of life Open your heart to those who love you And, always be true to yourself Maya Angelou

