PROCTOR, Robert J. "Bob"



Robert (Bob) Proctor, aged 62, passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020.



Born in Atlanta, GA, he spent the first years of his life in Newnan, GA before returning to Atlanta with his family. He graduated cum laude from The Westminster Schools, received his B.A. from Vanderbilt University, and subsequently graduated from University of Georgia law school, summa cum laude.



Bob was a member of the State Bar of Georgia, admitted to practice in all Georgia courts and numerous Federal Courts, including the United States Supreme Court. He was a member of The Federalist Society; North Fulton Bar Association; former Chairman, Board of Trustees, Southeastern Legal Foundation; Founder and State Chairman of the Georgia Association of Taxpayers; Founder and General Counsel of the Fulton County Taxpayers Association; and a member of the Capital City Club. An active advocate for the taxpayer, he filed multiple lawsuits to lower property taxes, eliminate the used car sales tax, eliminate Georgia's intangible tax, and create a system for property tax appeals.



His passion was fly fishing and travel, and he and his wife spent many years exploring the great outdoors. Some of their most memorable trips were fishing the north and south islands of New Zealand and following the Iditarod race from beginning to end, stopping at each checkpoint along the way. Family, friends, and service to the community were extremely important aspects of his life as well. While he was known publicly for his legal skills, he did so much more privately and quietly for others



He is survived by his wife, Teresa D. Proctor; father-in-law, Kenneth R. Davis; brother, Richard E. Proctor; sister-in-law, Tegan Proctor; nephew, David Proctor; niece, Thea Proctor; and sister, Evelyn Proctor.



Due to Covid, a celebration of his life will be held at a more favorable time.



Donations may be made to: Covid 19 Relief Fund at Emory, Office of Gift Accounting, 1762 Clifton Road, N.E., Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322, telephone number 404-712-GIVE, in memory of Robert J. Proctor.



While Bob did not suffer from Covid, the family wishes to serve the community during this critical time, and honor Bob's late father, Dr. Ernest E. Proctor, who graduated from Emory Medical School.

