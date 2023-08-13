PROCTOR, Charlotte Ann



Charlotte Ann Proctor died July 21, 2023, in Gainesville, Georgia from a sudden cardiac condition. She was surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Springfield Missouri, grew up in Iowa, but also lived in Illinois before moving to Georgia in 1978. She attended Lincoln College in Springfield, Illinois and Georgia State University in Atlanta. She was a jewelry maker, photographer, diamond sales manager and house remodeler.



In all endeavors, she was an artist, skilled in painting, sculpting, photography, drawing, wood carving and jewelry design and production. Charlotte designed the police badge for Ottumwa, Iowa as a high school student. She painted a mural in Springfield, Illinois for the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration. A piece of her jewelry is part of the permanent collection of the Illinois State Museum. She started an Arts Guild in Springfield and participated in the Community Art Center. She also had an art studio after she moved to Roswell, Georgia. She made wedding bands for family members and friends.



Charlotte was involved with the Clayville Historical Site in Illinois where she taught children how to cook dishes from the northern and southern regions of the United States. She also coordinated the Spring and Fall Festivals for this site at which citizens were exposed to traditional customs.



Charlotte loved nature and experienced it through bird watching, hiking, backpacking, water skiing, rock hunting, fishing, and gardening. She was a collector and never met a rock or seashell she did not like. (If you want any rocks let Wendy know.) As a child, Charlotte had an extensive insect collection. Throughout her life, she also collected mushrooms, feathers, bones, fossils, arrowheads, and butterflies.



Charlotte loved classical music and opera, as well as folk and rock music. She was in the civil air patrol as a young woman and was a licensed ham radio operator at a time when not many women were, mastering morse code. She was an excellent pool player, winning a women's tournament while pregnant. This gave her the opportunity to play pool with Minnesota Fats. She had an endless curiosity and thirst for knowledge. Wendy called her the smartest woman she ever met.



Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, Bette Vittetoe and Norman Napier, and her sister, Sally Vittetoe. She is survived by her partner of twenty-eight years, Wendy Glasbrenner; her son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Nicole Proctor of Gainesville; and daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Mark Conrad, of Laramie, Wyoming. She adored her grandchildren, Abigail and Austin Piccolo of Anchorage, Alaska, Sarah Conrad of Denver, Colorado and John Michael Peppel of Gainesville, Georgia. She is also survived by her sister, Bette Marie Bruce (Bill); and her brother, Stan Vittetoe (Gina). She was lucky to have a large group of close friends who kept her laughing.



A celebration of her life will be held on November 28, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Atlanta Botanical Garden in Gainesville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Women's Giving Circle of North Georgia through the North Georgia Community Foundation, www.ngcf.org.



