Prochaska, Dorothy

PROCHASKA (PELFREY), Dorothy



Dorothy Pelfrey Prochaska, 92, of Atlanta, GA. passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Dorothy was the daughter of the late James Pelfrey and Lillian Thompson Pelfrey. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Rick Prochaska (Pam), and her grandchildren, Sarah Stephens (Dylan) and Michael Prochaska (Amanda) and her great-grandchild, Oliver Stephens. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, www.northsidechapel.com.



