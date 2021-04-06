X

Prochaska, Dorothy

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PROCHASKA (PELFREY), Dorothy

Dorothy Pelfrey Prochaska, 92, of Atlanta, GA. passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Dorothy was the daughter of the late James Pelfrey and Lillian Thompson Pelfrey. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Rick Prochaska (Pam), and her grandchildren, Sarah Stephens (Dylan) and Michael Prochaska (Amanda) and her great-grandchild, Oliver Stephens. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, www.northsidechapel.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

12050 Crabapple Road

Roswell, GA

30075

https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.