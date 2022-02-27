Pritchett, Elizabeth

PRITCHETT (BOST), Elizabeth



1935-2022



Elizabeth Bost Pritchett died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 20, 2022, from complications of dementia she had had for an extended period of time. She was 86.



Betsy, as she was fondly known to friends and family, was born on July 26, 1935, to Paul and Carrie Vernon Bost in Charlotte, North Carolina. She attended Randolph Macon Women's College and graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She was married to a fellow Tarheel, Mebane Pritchett, for almost 30 years when he died in 2000. Their one son, Paul Mebane Pritchett, died in September.



After a stint in New York City, Betsy and Mebane moved back to Chapel Hill where he became the Executive Director of the John Motley Morehead Foundation. She served as the Special Events Coordinator for the Foundation, and they both were very involved in many campus activities and supported educational endeavors across the state. They moved to Atlanta in 1987 when Mebane was named the first President of the Coca Cola Scholars Foundation; he retired in 1994. Both enjoyed travel and being actively involved in many cultural and artistic events in Atlanta. Betsy was a gifted gardener, a dedicated bridge player and had many friends.



Betsy was an active member and chair of the membership newsletter of the Forward Arts Foundation and charter member of the Emerging Artist Committee (now called the Edge Award). She participated in the Flea, volunteering in the Swan's Nest and Treasurer's committees. She was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, the Capital City Club, and a devout member of All Saints' Episcopal Church where she was a treasured member of the Flower Guild.



Betsy is survived by several cousins. They and her friends deeply appreciate Betsy's cherished friend and caregiver, Claudina Boyd.



Interment and a memorial service will be held in the garden of All Saints' Episcopal Church at 11 AM on Thursday, March 3. In lieu of flowers, donations to All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 West Peachtree Street, NW Atlanta, Georgia 30308 or to the Mebane M. Pritchett Fund for Honors, Arts and Sciences Foundation at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Campus Box 1165, 27599 would be appreciated.



