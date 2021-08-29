Pritchard, James Warren

PRITCHARD, Warren



James Warren Pritchard died peacefully at his Atlanta home on Friday, August 6, 2021, surrounded by friends and family. Born in Providence, Rhode Island in 1939, Warren was the son of Carson and Marian Pritchard of Carrollton, Georgia.



Preceded in death by his wife Judith, Warren is survived by his son Daniel, daughter–in-law Dana, grandchildren Fiona and Hudson, sister Penny, brother Stratton, and a large extended family.



Warren was a lifelong learner and teacher. A graduate of Carrollton High School and Duke University, he had a decades long career as a psychologist. A Peace Corps volunteer in Turkey, Warren's curiosity and sense of adventure continued throughout his life, leading him to travels to Afghanistan, India, Iran, Iraq, Botswana, Cuba, and much of Europe.



A talented writer, Warren contributed his talents to the Southern Council for Racial Justice. A recently published article described the efforts of a deputy sheriff, who was a relative of Warren, that prevented a lynching in Carroll County in 1901. Warren was made of the same stern stuff. Not a man who loved the sound of his own voice, he was always willing to stand up for what he knew was right.



He demonstrated by example his concern for people, both those close to him, and those he never met. He did a hard thing well. If you knew Warren, you will miss him. If you did not know him, look for those folks around you who have a world view that extends beyond their own environment and celebrate them.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Equal Justice Initiative, Montgomery AL.

