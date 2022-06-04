PRIOR-LANDRY, Deborah



Mrs. Deborah Elaine Prior-Landry, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and confidante transitioned on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 65 years young in El Paso, Texas. She was born and raised in Atlanta SE and graduated from Price High School in 1975 as the salutatorian. She leaves the love of her life, devoted husband of 40 years, COL (Retired) Patrick Landry Sr., and father to their three (3) children: Claradith E. Landry, Patrick G. Landry Jr., and Daphney LisAnne-Sinclair Landry. She is survived by her sister, Annette Willis; her brother, James L. Prior Jr. (Linda); sister-in-law, Monica L. Davis; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews and cousins. In spirit, she continues to watch over many loved ones who all cherish and honor her memory. The viewing and funeral service will be at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church located at 17 Meldon Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315 on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST and 1:00 PM EST, respectively. www.grissom-clarkfh.com

