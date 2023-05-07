Prinsen, Marianne

PRINSEN (KENSCHE),



Marianne Renate



Marianne Renate Prinsen, age 77, of Stockbridge, GA, passed peacefully on April 21, 2023. She was born in East Germany, escaped with her family to West Germany, and eventually became a naturalized citizen of the USA. She worked for the State of Georgia insurance department until her retirement. She loved to take care of her flowers and pets (many cats and dogs). She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore James Prinsen; sisters, Kaethe and Lehnchen; brother, Herbert; and her parents.



She is survived by children, Evie Maddox, Susanne Prinsen, and Andreas Prinsen; grandchildren, Anna, Thomas, Amos, Chris, and Ellis.

