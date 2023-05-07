X

Prinsen, Marianne

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PRINSEN (KENSCHE),

Marianne Renate

Marianne Renate Prinsen, age 77, of Stockbridge, GA, passed peacefully on April 21, 2023. She was born in East Germany, escaped with her family to West Germany, and eventually became a naturalized citizen of the USA. She worked for the State of Georgia insurance department until her retirement. She loved to take care of her flowers and pets (many cats and dogs). She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore James Prinsen; sisters, Kaethe and Lehnchen; brother, Herbert; and her parents.

She is survived by children, Evie Maddox, Susanne Prinsen, and Andreas Prinsen; grandchildren, Anna, Thomas, Amos, Chris, and Ellis.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead54m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Midtown shooting aftermath | From our publisher: We don’t have to live this way

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting highlights risks of violence in everyday lives
18h ago

Credit: AP

Fatal shootings put U.S. mass killings on record pace

Credit: AP

Fatal shootings put U.S. mass killings on record pace

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
The Latest

Credit: File

Coker, Atlene
Wood, Elizabeth
2h ago
Northrop, Charles
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top