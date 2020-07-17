Pringle, Kelly

PRINGLE, Mrs. Kelly Carroll Mrs. Kelly Carroll Pringle, age 57, of Fairburn, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born June 8, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Mrs. Doris White Isaacs. She graduated in 1981 from Walton High School. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Pringle is survived by her husband of nearly 20 years, Robert Pringle of Fairburn, Georgia. According to her wishes, Mrs. Pringle will be cremated. No service planned at this time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.

