Prince, Sandra

PRINCE (BIVENS), Sandra



Sandra Bivens Prince, age 80, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18th, 2022 in the company of family after a brief illness.



Sandra was a woman of strong faith and she cared deeply for her family and friends. Her thoughtfulness, tender heart, and devotion to the people she loved will endure as the hallmarks of her personality and character. She was born the second of five siblings on May 30th, 1941 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. On September 19th, 1959, she married the love of her life, Larry L. Prince, a fellow member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Dyersburg. Sandra and Larry enjoyed a wonderful marriage and partnership for 60 years.



Sandra first moved to Atlanta in 1966 when Larry accepted a promotion from Genuine Parts Company. They shared moves with the company, including a period of time with GPC's European operations in Paris, France. Throughout her life, she considered the people of Genuine Parts Company as family.



Sandra liked to brighten peoples lives and loved to make things beautiful. She enjoyed time outdoors, among the birds, tending to her gardens full of flowers, and taking long walks with Larry in Atlanta, Snowmass Village, Colorado and Lake Rabun in Lakemont, Georgia. She had an amazing knack for finding four leafed clovers. Sandra adored her and Larry's Cavalier Spaniel "Georgia". July 4th and the Peachtree Road Race was always a favorite holiday and celebration at the Prince home.



Sandra and Larry were active members of Northside Drive Baptist Church for over 50 years.



Sandra was predeceased by her husband, Larry L. Prince, her parents, Carolyn and Charles H. Bivens and her sister Bettie Motley.



She is survived by her son Larry L. Prince Jr. (Barbara) of Atlanta and by her siblings Patsy Hollingsworth of Collierville, Tennessee, Nancy Stallins of Germantown, Tennessee and Phil Bivens (Barbara) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and her sister-in-law Susie Haines (Dave) of Vero Beach, Florida. She was loved by 21 nieces and nephews of whom she remembered every single birthday.



A family graveside service was held for Sandra on Thursday, March 24th at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd Center Foundation, Inc. 2020 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309 or Northside Drive Baptist Church Music Program, 3100 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305.



