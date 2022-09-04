ajc logo
Prince, Paula

Obituaries
PRINCE, Paula Diane

Paula Diane Prince, also known as "Paula P" of Sacramento, California, who later moved to Atlanta, Georgia and then settled in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was 59 years old.

She is survived by her mother, Gertrude (Trudy) Ross Jones; father, Paul Willie Jones; sister, Katherine (Kathy) Jones Berry; son, Jordon Paul Griffin; nephew, Miles Berry; niece, Alexus Berry; six aunts, Sylvia Ross Talbot, Clarissa Ross Lewis, Gloria Jones; Dolores Carter-Brown, Dorothy Carter, Rigmor Carter-Barron; the Edney, Petersen, Ross and Jones families and a host of cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held at Sand Castle on the Beach, Frederiksted, St. Croix on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM.

