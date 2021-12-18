PRIMM, Becky



After a lifetime of disability as well as a lifetime of receiving unconditional love from her family, Rebecca H. (Becky) Primm died at home on December 12, 2021, with her sisters by her side. She is now free from pain, illness, and limitation, and is safely in God's eternal care and love.



Becky was the youngest daughter of William J. Primm and Annie Elizabeth Bailey Primm. Born healthy in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 23, 1954, she suffered an incomplete SIDS episode one month later. Though she survived, the episode resulted in profound brain injury. Advised by medical experts to institutionalize her as a toddler, Becky's mother replied, "No. We will keep her at home with her family, and she will know love as long as she lives." That is exactly what occurred for 67 years.



Becky had a sweet and loving nature. Though her actions and abilities were limited, she had a remarkable influence on the lives of her family members. Her parents gained permission from their pastor at North Avenue Presbyterian Church, Dr. Vernon S. Broyles, to use the church Sunday school rooms during the week to house a program to help families of children with brain injuries and learning disabilities. Families came from throughout the southeastern United States to have their children evaluated and then returned home with a specific, daily, therapeutic home treatment plan to follow. Known as the Georgia Institute for Neurological Development, the program preceded by a decade the Federal law that established the right of a free public education to children with disabilities.



Two older sisters, Edie Primm and Betsy Primm, both of Atlanta, survive Becky. Betsy is a retired public school special education administrator. After receiving her law degree, Edie became a mediator who often handles disputes between school systems and parents of children with disabilities. Becky is also survived by her family's adopted family members, Vjollca Young and Victor Skenderi, as well as by Gwendolyn Calloway, her faithful and loving caregiver for almost 20 years. The Christian burial service was private.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Becky's name to FODAC (Friends of Disabled Adults and Children) at 4900 Lewis Road Stone Mountain, GA 30083 (www.fodac.org) or to the charity of your choice.



