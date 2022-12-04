ajc logo
Primerano, Martha

2 hours ago

PRIMERANO (MERENESS), Martha

Martha (Mereness) Primerano, 82, passed away after a long illness on November 22, 2022. A native and long-time resident of Syracuse, New York, she lived in College Park, Georgia since 1974. She was retired as a market research manager. She also worked at the Atlanta Fox Theatre for many years.

Martha is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Chuck Primerano; her son, Charlie (Sharon); her daughters, Melanie Crabtree and Joy (John Johnston); grandsons, Dane, Ryan, Nathan, Dylan, and Vaughan; granddaughters, McKenzie, Eva, and Gia; eight nephews; seven nieces; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilynn Whaley; and a brother, Stephen Mereness.

Martha was predeceased by her parents, Alfred Mereness and Helen (Brown); her sisters, Shirley Pappas and Laura Humes; and brother, Kenneth Mereness.

A memorial service for Martha will take place December 17, 2022 at 1 PM, in the chapel of Southern Cremation and Funerals, 431 SW Broad Street, Fairburn, Georgia 30213.

Funeral Home Information

Southern Cremations & Funerals - Fairburn

359 West Broad Street

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.southerncremations.com/

