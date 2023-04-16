X

Primerano, Charles

Obituaries
PRIMERANO, Charles "Chuck" V.

Charles V. "Chuck" Primerano, 88, passed away March 31, 2023. A native of Syracuse, NY, he lived in College Park, GA since 1974. He was retired as an electronics technician and engineer. He attended Bethany United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. Surviving are his son, Charlie (Sharon); daughters, Melanie Crabtree, and Joy (John Johnston); grandsons, Dane, Ryan, Nathan, Dylan, and Vaughan; granddaughters, McKenzie, Eva, and Gia; eight nephews; seven nieces; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Samuel Vulcano. Chuck was predeceased by his wife, Martha (Mereness); parents, Anthony Primerano, and Josephine Vulcano (Ranieri); and a brother Frank Primerano. A memorial service will be held for him on June 17, 2023 at 2 PM in the chapel of Southern Cremations and Funerals, 431 SW Broad St., Fairburn, GA 30213.

