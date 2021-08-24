Pridgen, Frank

PRIDGEN, Jr., Frank



February 22, 1941 – August 21, 2021



Frank Pridgen, Jr., formerly of Dothan, Alabama and, for most of his life, Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on August 21, 2021 after a short illness in Brownwood, Texas, at the age of 80.



Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Minnie Woods Pridgen, his father being a successful attorney and credited as a founder of the National Peanut Festival in 1938, a much-anticipated annual event there in Dothan. He is survived by two sons, Henry Franklin Pridgen (Amy) and James Windham Pridgen (Tara), both of Atlanta and six beautiful grandchildren: Andrew, Alden, Ruthanna, Mamie, Ford, and Henry. He is also survived by younger brother James M. Pridgen of Washington, DC.



Frank was born in and attended schools in Dothan, then attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and played the trumpet with the famous Million Dollar Band. One of his proudest moments was being a part of the first college marching band in America to spell out the score on the field during halftime (Liberty Bowl). Upon graduating with a degree in business administration, he moved to Atlanta, soon became a CPA and began a successful career with Ernst & Ernst (now Ernst & Young). He later gravitated toward becoming a developer with a specialty in investing European capital (German) into American commercial real estate. Eventually, he became the US president of BVT Group, an international real estate development and recapitalization firm.



He was married to Virginia D. Pridgen (mother of his children) and then to Rhea P. Pridgen. While in Atlanta, Frank was a prominent member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Cherokee Town & Country Club, and at one time was the treasurer of The Atlanta Music Festival Association, which brought New York's Metropolitan Opera annually to Atlanta. Two of his lifelong passions were automobiles and tennis.



One of Frank's last projects, the development of a residential enclave known as Longleaf Green, took him back to his hometown of Dothan and remains today as one of his legacies. Though he considered Atlanta home for the bulk of his life, he eventually retired to the Tampa, Florida area and later to west Texas, where he resided until his death. Anyone wishing to make a memorial gift in Frank's name should do so to the donor's favorite charity.

