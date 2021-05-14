<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PRICKETT, Albert L. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Graveside Service for Albert L. Prickett, 64, of Stone Mountain, GA will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, 1 PM at Dawn Memorial Park, 4685 Glenwood Rd., Decatur, GA. VISITATION TODAY from 12 PM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079 (404)294-5500.</font><br/>