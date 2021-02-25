PRICE, Victor L.



Victor Louis Price, a native of Atlanta, GA was born on April 27, 1959, to loving parents, Alvin Nathaniel Price, Sr. and Katherine Louise Price (both preceded him in death), in the Summer Hill Community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Vanessa Price Edwards and Kenneth Edwards. Victor was a 30 plus year career employee with the City of Atlanta and served as a Supervisor in the Department of Public Works, until his untimely transition on Monday February 15, 2021, at his home. He was also the Patriarch of his immediate and extended family and will be forever cherished as a loving husband, faithful father, doting grandfather, supportive sibling and loyal friend to many. Victor Price leaves to mourn, his life long companion of 42 years and wife, Mrs. Angela Bryant Price; four (4) children; Overseer Victor Demond Tate, Te'yon Treunte Price (April), Tron'tevious Terrell Price and Claud'esha Victoria Price; seven (7) Grandchildren; four (4) siblings, Alvin Nathaniel Price, Jr. (Rozetta), Kathy Evon Price, Muriel Price Jones (Jeff) and Maxine N. Price. A host of other extended family members and friends.



Public Visitation will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 12:00 NOON until 7:00 PM, with family present from 5-7 PM Private Funeral and Internment on Friday, February 26, 2021, 12 NOON, will be Live Streamed on Facebook at First Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, and Youtube at First Mount Pleasant.



Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur,



404-371-0772-3.



