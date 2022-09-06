PRICE, Rosalyn "Roz"



Harvey



November 4, 1958 -



August 24, 2022



Rosalyn H. Price, age 63, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Rosalyn was born November 4, 1958, in Atlanta, GA. She was the youngest child of Mr. Roy Lee Harvey and Mrs. Felmus Lee Harvey (both deceased) of Atlanta, GA. She has 3 older siblings: Brenda Harvey Jackson, Glenda Harvey Saleem and Dwight Z. Harvey. Rosalyn was a graduate of JC Murphy High School in 1976 and received her BA degree in Information Systems from Georgia State University in 1987. She accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. She was a member of the House of Hope Atlanta (Sr. Pastor Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Jr.). Rosalyn married the Love of her Life and Best Friend, Mr. Alben Price on July 17, 2018. Rosalyn loved watching movies, cooking homemade food, gardening, and having fun with her husband and family. She was extremely talented and enjoyed writing poems and wrote a children's book. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:00 AM at House of Hope Atlanta 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. Limited seating at the repast. A scholarship fund is being created in Mrs. Rosalyn H. Price's name. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Georgia State University African American Alumni Club Scholarship Fund in memory of Mrs. Rosalyn Harvey Price are appreciated.



To donate by check, make checks payable to: GSU Foundation



Georgia State University Foundation



P.O. Box 2668



Atlanta, GA 30301 -2668



