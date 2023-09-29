PRICE, Otis



Otis Price, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023 with his wife, Dr. Willena Kimpson Price, at his side. Otis was born on September 29, 1943, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the youngest of five brothers, William, Clifford (Karola), James (Armadee) and Sylvester (Margie). He was predeceased by four of his brothers; his parents, Willie Turner Price and Elease Ferguson Price; and an infant son, Phillip Todd Price (1967).



Otis's beloved son and legendary football coach, Terrence Todd Price (2023), passed away three weeks after Otis's passing. Terrence "Terry" and Otis are survived by Terry's wife, Kenya; two wonderful sons and grandsons, Alex and Devin Price; a loving daughter and sister, Dr. Audra Price Pittman and her husband, Sean Pittman, Esq.; granddaughters, Paloma, Phoebe and Pilar; including Gerald Price (Naomi), D'Andrea Price, Kenneth Price, Subrina Hall and Nina Price, Mary Kimpson Rocker, Waymon and Jean Kimpson, Muriel Kimpson, Apostle Robert L. Williams.



Otis was very proud of our children and he encouraged them to have a life of excellence and service. He was thrilled with their very successful careers at extraordinary institutions of higher education.



Otis grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and attended local schools and graduated from David T. Howard High School where he was President of the Student Government. He continued his education at the renowned Morehouse College, Atlanta, Georgia, where he majored in Psychology and graduated with a B.A. degree.



After college, he began his professional career that included extensive experience providing service to a wide variety of national and municipal accounts and clients. In a professional capacity, Otis served as a Vice President of Marketing, Vice President of Government Market, Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, President of Windsor Life Insurance Company of America and Senior National Account Manager, Multi Channel Distribution Market. Professional designations include Fellow Life Management Institute (FLMI), Associate Customer Service (ACS). In retirement, Otis served as a substitute teacher, Glastonbury Public Schools.



Aside from his professional accomplishments, Otis was a great cook. He took pride in preparing wonderful breakfasts of overnight guests at our home. Otis was a voracious reader and bought several books at a time that he quickly read, always sitting in his favorite spot, our sunroom facing the forest.



We are grateful to Buckingham Heights Memory Care Facility and to the Director Doreen DeMattis and the entire staff of extraordinary caregivers. As a resident, Otis was thrilled to be asked to serve as announcer for programs for residents. He loved leading the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance for patriotic observances and other events. He always felt right at home with a microphone and an audience. Otis was quite an eloquent and elegant gentleman He was marvelously loved and will always be a sweet memory. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Gregory Levett Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia 30034. Inurnment will follow at the Kennedy Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. A Fellowship Dinner/Repast will follow at Eagle's Landing Country Club, 100 Eagles Landing Way, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281-5094. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.



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