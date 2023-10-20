PRICE, Mattie
Age 92, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 15, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 1 PM, Welcome Friend Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
PRICE, Mattie
Age 92, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 15, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 1 PM, Welcome Friend Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral