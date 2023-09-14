PRICE, Lawrence "Larry"



Lawrence Wayne "Larry" Price was a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend. Larry passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 4, 2023, at the age of 89.



Larry is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Maria Price; his children, Kathy and Eric Koenigsberg, Sandra Chesnutt, and David Price; grandchildren, Zachary Koenigsberg (Nissa), Bart Koenigsberg, Mary Price Long (Stephen) and Tillman Chesnutt; great-grandchild Mabel Koenigsberg; and many, many friends. Larry is especially remembered for his warm smile, joyous laugh, and unconditional positivity. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Contributions be made to Dunwoody United Methodist Church or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.



The celebration of Larry's life will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, Saturday, September 16 at 11:00 AM.





