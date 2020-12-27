PRICE, Grover Cleveland



GROVER CLEVELAND PRICE of Chamblee, GA. passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20 at the age of 69 at his home.



Mr. Price was a lifelong resident of Keswick Village. His family was among the first to move into the new subdivision in 1949.



He was a 1969 graduate of Chamblee High School, attended DeKalb Community College, and received additional training in horticulture and accounting.



An avid and knowledgeable sports fan, he especially enjoyed the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech. He also enjoyed music, gardening and playing pool. He was a retired vice president of a local landscape company.



He was predeceased by his parents, Grover Cleveland Price, Jr., and Frances Maffett McGraw. He is survived by his sister, Vivian Price Saffold and brother-in-law Michael C. Saffold of Chamblee, an aunt, Margaret McGraw Almand of Stone Mountain, and uncle, B. Larry McGraw (Sandra) of Lilburn, as well as numerous cousins and friends who loved him.

