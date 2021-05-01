<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687004-01_0_0000687004-01-1_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687004-01_0_0000687004-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PRICE, Eric<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">November 11, 1958 - April 17, 2021<br/><br/>It is with profound sorrow and deep love that we mourn the passing of Eric Eason Price at the age of 62.<br/><br/>Eric was born and raised in Atlanta, GA. He graduated from Briarwood High School where he lettered in golf and football. He received the highest ranking in Scouting- the Eagle Award. He attended the University of Georgia, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in 1982. He was a proud member of the UGA football team for two years and the Kappa Alpha Order Gamma Chapter.<br/><br/>Eric was an accomplished businessman, entering the residential construction field after college. He began at the ground level and worked his way through the ranks serving as Chief Operating Officer of John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods and Traton Homes. Throughout his career he served on the Urban Land Institute Council and on the advisory board of Vinings Bank. He was involved with Habitat for Humanity and various charities in his lifetime. He was well respected for his integrity, selflessness, generosity, knowledge of homebuilding, leadership and sharp business acumen. Eric was a valued mentor to so many.<br/><br/>Eric's greatest joy was his children. Whether it was cheering for Ethan during baseball, football and basketball to supporting Erica and Rachael for volleyball, he was always there for his kids. He was never happier than when discussing his children and their many accomplishments. He was an incredibly proud father and together with his wife, they raised a beautiful and happy family. Eric will be immensely missed, he was the rock and heart of the family and is loved more than words can express. We have lost our everything.<br/><br/>He was predeceased by his mother Jacqueline Brown Price of Marietta, Georgia. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years Tonya Martin Price of Atlanta, Georgia: three children Erica Lee Price, Rachael Whitney Price and Ethan Martin Price of Atlanta, Georgia; his sister Dawn Price Peterson (Hal) of Alpharetta, Georgia; his father William Harris Price of Marietta, Georgia; as well as his several nieces and nephews and his faithful dog Biscuit.<br/><br/>The family wants to thank all our friends and family for the overwhelming support they have given during this unbelievably devastating time of loss. The family will have a small private ceremony.<br/><br/>We will honor Eric with a celebration of life in the coming weeks, where we can celebrate the incredible man we all love.</font><br/>