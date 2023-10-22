PRICE, Cari Lynn



Our dear Cari Lynn Price, age 66, of Dunwoody, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2023. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Cari was born in Miami, Florida on December 14, 1956, to the late Richard A. and Carole D. Price. After graduating from Miami-Norland Senior High in 1974, she received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of South Florida in 1988.



Cari was a champion for others, serving her community through church and scouting. Her childhood interest in scouting and love for her stepson, Dallas, later lead her to be assistant leader and assistant scoutmaster to Pack 551 and Troop 549 from 2003-2016. She was committed to developing leadership skills in boys through Den Chief training. She was creative, generous, and helped others with her "Swiss Army Knife" resourcefulness.



Her energy was boundless when it came to hosting and encouraging those around her. She was a difference-maker in both her personal and professional life. An inclination to help and promote people made her a valuable employee throughout careers at Turner Broadcasting, Transgaming and Cisco. Cari loved learning, dancing, being outdoors and playing Euchre with her husband and many friends.



Cari is survived by her devoted husband, Edward Dittmar; sisters, Diana Benton (Harold) and Traci Zee (Robert); and stepchildren, David Dallas Wyckstandt, Christopher (Amanda), Brenna, Garrick and Jared Dittmar; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ryker Dittmar.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Northeast Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America.



A memorial service will be held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church at 2240 Shallowford Road, Marietta, GA 30066, Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends a half hour before the service.



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