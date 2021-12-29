PRICE, Annie Ruth Arnold



Celebration Of Life for Ms. Annie Ruth Arnold Price will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, 2PM at Gus Thornhill's Chapel, East Point, GA. Reverend Dr. Sherryl L. Powell, officiating. Interment will be held at Lincoln Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, three sisters: Mildred Hill, Lorene Crawford and Brenda (Odell) Lyles; sister-in-law, Mary Arnold; two Godchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

