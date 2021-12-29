Hamburger icon
Obituaries
2 hours ago

PRICE, Annie Ruth Arnold

Celebration Of Life for Ms. Annie Ruth Arnold Price will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, 2PM at Gus Thornhill's Chapel, East Point, GA. Reverend Dr. Sherryl L. Powell, officiating. Interment will be held at Lincoln Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, three sisters: Mildred Hill, Lorene Crawford and Brenda (Odell) Lyles; sister-in-law, Mary Arnold; two Godchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

