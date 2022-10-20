Preston, Eusebio

PRESTON, EusebioAge 21, of Vidalia, GA, passed on October 15, 2022. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral HomeSign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCTexts from Loeffler’s phone shed light on activities ahead of Jan. 6 and 2021 runoff3h agoFalcons’ Darren Hall ready to step in at cornerback 8h agoGa. Southern student from Atlanta dies after being hit by plane propeller on date6h agoCredit: TNSJudge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate4h agoCredit: TNSJudge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate4h agoCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comTrae Young, Dejounte Murray duo shows its promise in Hawks’ win1h agoThe LatestLay, DanielBrown, Cedic1h agoDolezal, Davis1h agoFeaturedWhy your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this yearCalls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south FultonEarly voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties