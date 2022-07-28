ajc logo
PRESTON, Edwin

Edwin "Noel" Preston passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his home in Atlanta, GA. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Noel was born December 31, 1938 in Coral Gables, FL where he spent his younger years.

His grandfather was the first Mayor of Coral Gables and his mother was the first Queen of the Coral Gables Orange Bowl Parade. Noel graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1956.

He then moved to Atlanta to attend Emory University for his undergraduate degree and then attended Emory Medical School where he graduated in 1965. He met and married his first wife, Maureen O'Halloran, in Atlanta in 1966 and after serving as a doctor in the US Air Force at Vandenberg AFB in California moved back to Atlanta to start his pediatric practice in 1970.

Noel was one of the founding staff members of Northside Hospital and its first Chief of Pediatrics and was Chief of Pediatrics of Shallowford Hospital.

Noel raised 4 daughters in Atlanta and later married his second wife, Susan Holland, in 2011.

Noel loved the arts, traveling the world and was well-known for his pecan pies which he was continuously trying to perfect. Noel was also a prolific and excellent writer and had articles, opinion pieces and countless letters to the editor published in JAMA, Vanity Fair and the AJC.

He also had his own column in The Weekly, a local Gwinnett County newspaper, and selfpublished his own book about the Preston Family.

Noel was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Pearson Preston and Josephine Montanus Preston; his grandson, Owen Christopher Stokes and his beloved second wife, Susan Holland Preston, who passed away just 9 days before Noel.

He is survived by his sister, Josephine Preston Trammell; four daughters, Caroline Preston Mangrum (Cole), Laura Preston Stokes (David), Noelle Preston Wooldridge (Travis) and Erin Preston Lovings (Marty); and 13 grandchildren, Grace, Claire and Nora Mangrum, Luke, Emma, Lily and Rory Stokes, Madeline, Thomas and Tyler Wooldridge and Henry, Emmett, and Reagan Lovings.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM with a Memorial Service immediately following at the Sandy Springs Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery that same day at 2:30 PM.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to family and friends for the love, support and prayers as well as your visits, smiles and stories.




