PRESTEN, George



George McIntosh Presten "Mac", passed away on Wednesday June 22, 2022, at Lenox Hospital Greenwich Village in New York City after an extended illness. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 8, 1998, to Courtenay and Chip Presten and attended Pace Academy, North Atlanta High School and Palm Beach State College.



Mac lived his life to the fullest and excelled at almost everything he did. He loved the outdoors and spent many weekends playing golf, fishing, shooting sporting clays and quail hunting as well as camping and hiking the trails and waterfalls of Georgia and North Carolina. In addition to the outdoors, Mac loved participating in Pace Academy's musicals. He was a natural onstage. As soon as he could attend, Mac fell in love with summer camp and developed a spirit of fearless confidence and independence at an early age. Counselors sang his praises and his parents invariably beamed with pride when he came home with numerous rewards.



While his father taught him rudimentary spin and fly casting techniques, Mac taught himself to bait cast lures for bass and developed his fishing skills to a level seldom seen. Even if luck was not on his side, Mac never gave up. Others would frequently watch in amazement as he coaxed enormous bass from even the smallest creeks and ponds. He was a standout participant in Lillard Fly Fishing Expeditions to the Davidson River in North Carolina and the Yellowstone, as well as an Orvis trip on the Pecos River in New Mexico where he landed Rio Grande Cutthroat Trout on dry flies. Mac also participated in many sports, playing baseball and football at NYO, football at Pace Academy and swimming for the Capital City Waves. A true Renaissance Man, Mac was also a gifted artist and won numerous competitions. While still very young, Mac's drawings were published in both Ducks Unlimited Magazine and Highlights Magazine. His pastel pencil drawing of George Washington remains on display at the Cobb County Youth Museum, and he was an Art Laureate at Pace Academy. Mac also excelled at and won several awards for his writing, and his poetry was published in Pace Academy's Moonlight magazine. In addition to his other activities, as a young adult Mac became a brilliant lyricist and loved making music, writing over 40 songs. He had an active Soundcloud station and performed at numerous open mic nights. Mac also loved to travel and explore new places and always tried to make the most of his travel experiences. When traveling he loved trying new and exotic cuisine.



Mac was a witty conversationalist who enriched the lives of others with his depth of knowledge regarding subjects ranging from fishing to philosophy. Mac was genuine in his affection for his fellow man; however, he reserved a special place in his heart for young children and animals. He expressed his love for his four footed friends by volunteering at The Humane Society. In the eyes of those who knew him well, Mac was undeniably an empath and had an uncanny ability to connect with people in a deep and spiritual way. Mac was a young man with a strong faith. Upon his confirmation at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Mac's Faith Statement was selected to be read at Session, and his mother and father are confident that he is currently sharing some fishing tips with the Apostle Peter. Mac's bright blue eyes, contagious smile, and laugh will be missed by all who were privileged to know him. Mac had a deep and abiding love for his parents, grandparents and sister, and treasured each minute he was able to spend with them. He is survived by his father, D. C. Presten, III; mother, Courtenay Smeltzer Presten; sister, Baillie Lawton Presten; grandfather, D. C. Presten, Jr.; grandmother, Beverly Bruce Presten; grandfather, George Franklin Smeltzer (Gayle), grandmother, Marian McIntosh Smeltzer Davis (Poole); many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his beloved dog, Chloe.



A Celebration of Life will be held in The Kellett Chapel of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, at 2 PM on Thursday, July 14, 2022. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mac's memory to Ascensa Health online at https://ascensahealth.org/donations/make-a-donation/.

