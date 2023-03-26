PRESSMAN, Michael



Michael S. Pressman, age 80, of Atlanta passed away on March 23, 2023. Michael was born in Providence, RI and grew up in Charlotte, NC. He served in the Marine Corps beginning in 1961 and spent 51 years in the carpet business with Queen, Mohawk, Cherokee, and Caladium. He was a member of The Jewish War Veterans, the Atlanta WWII Roundtable, and the Atlanta Writers Club; he published eight books on Amazon. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alice Pressman; children, Helayne (Brian) Solomon, Scott (Anne) Pressman, and Jonathan Pressman; brother, Alan (Sandy) Pressman; and grandchildren, Annie, Will, Brady, Ellie, and Myer. Graveside services will be held 1:30 PM, Sunday, March 26, at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Joshua Heller officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

