PRESSMAN, Gabriel Lawrence



Gabriel Lawrence Pressman of Brookhaven, Georgia passed away unexpectedly October 13 at the age of 43. Gabriel grew up in Atlanta, graduating from Riverwood High School in Sandy Springs before attending the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity. He graduated from Georgia State University with degrees in international economics and modern languages and continued his studies at Università Ca' Foscari Venezia in Venice, Italy, where he earned degrees in economics and business management and was the valedictorian of international students in his graduating class. He went on to earn an advanced degree from Università Ca' Foscari Venezia in international management, graduating summa cum laude.



Gabriel was a man of many talents and passions – he was fluent in Italian, a gifted filmmaker, talented actor, marathon runner, and political activist. He produced videos for the prestigious Venice Biennale arts festival, acted in several Georgia-based television shows and movies (he was particularly excited when working on Marvel and DC projects), and was heavily involved in local politics through the Young Democrats of Georgia and various political campaigns. An avid traveler, Gabriel spent much time in Europe even after completing his academic studies abroad, visiting numerous friends across the continent several times a year. He also loved traveling to New York and Los Angeles to visit his sisters, brothers-in-law, niece and four nephews, whom he doted on and who absolutely adored him in return.



Gabriel never met a stranger, and was loved by all whose lives he touched here in Atlanta and across the globe. He was thoughtful, adventurous, funny, passionate, and cared deeply about his friends and family, never missing a birthday or special occasion for his loved ones. Gabriel made everyone around him laugh with his quick wit and humor. He was curious, fearless, and always open to anything.



Though Gabriel was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer last year and faced other health issues, he remained incredibly active, continuing his passion for long-distance running, his busy travel schedule, and his campaign work on behalf of the Democratic Party. His cancer was in remission at the time of his passing, and he continued to endure other health issues with grit and grace. Gabriel was defined by his full-throttled embrace of life and all it had to offer: every new adventure, new country, new friend, new passion or skill to master, and new experience. Though he was taken from us too soon, his loved ones take comfort in knowing he lived a full life in just 43 years.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Fay Lewitz and Vicky and Joel Pressman. He is survived by his parents, Sandi and Richard Pressman of Brookhaven; sister Amanda Pressman-Smoot and brother-in-law Matt Smoot of New York City; sister Stephanie Pressman and brother-in-law Russ Gooberman of Los Angeles; adoring niece and nephews Evan, Ari, Lulu, Julian, and Milo; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom will miss Gabriel dearly.



A graveside funeral will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 23rd at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. The funeral will be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Gabriel's memory be made to the Kidney Cancer Program Fund at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. To sign the online guestbook and view the Zoom link, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

