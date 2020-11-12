PRESSLY, Frank



On Thursday, November 5th, 2020, Francis Marion Pressly (74) passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, FL following a long battle with heart disease. Frank was born in Columbus, GA to Benson Cannon Pressly and Lucy Poe Sparkman Pressly, and grew up in Greenville, SC alongside his two sisters and three brothers. He attended Greenville Senior High School, and then joined the United States Navy on June 18th, 1965. Frank proudly served our country for a little over three years and was stationed at one time on a minesweeper off the coast of Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy on August 11th, 1967, and then pursued an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts at Anderson Junior College. Frank finished off his education at Clemson University from 1969 to 1971, where he became an avid fan of Clemson Tigers Football. On December 18th, 1970, Frank was married to Corbin Whitelaw Ashworth. Frank and Corbin had two beautiful children, and then moved to Sandy Springs, GA in December of 1983 where they lived for thirty-eight years. Frankie deeply loved and cared for his family; he had a warm, jovial personality, was usually the life of the party, and always had a smile and a joke for everyone he met. Frank is survived by his loving family: his wife of 50 years, Corbin Ashworth Pressly; a daughter, Claudia Allison Sparkman Blaylock and her two children, Chase Alexander Blaylock and Amelia Ashworth Blaylock; a son, Patrick Stewart Ashworth Pressly, and his son, Austin Allen Pressly; his brother, William Buck Sparkman Pressly; and many loving nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his parents, as well as his sister, Patty Pressly Vaughan; his brother, Benson (Abie) Cannon Pressly, Jr.; his sister, Pencye Pressly Hathaway; and his brother, Brantley Phillips Pressly.


