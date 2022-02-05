Presley, Ralph

PRESLEY, Sr., Ralph



Mr. Ralph Lee Presley, Sr., 91, of Newnan, passed on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Born July 4, 1930, in Rome, Georgia, he was the only child of the late Ralph Presley and the late Bernice Johnson Presley. Mr. Presley was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a pilot during the Korean War, and later retired from the Naval Reserves. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, and charter member of Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church in East Point. Ralph was a former Eagle Scout and retired from Delta Airlines in 1990 after 35 years of service as a commercial pilot. He was a member of the Airline Pilots Association, the Retired Officers Association, and the Republican Party of Georgia and Coweta County. Mr. Presley served his community in many ways over the years, including as Director of The College Park Historical Society, and Trustee of Shorter University. He was the former Mayor of College Park and served as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives. Mr. Presley served as Director of S. W. YMCA, on the Advisory Board of the Tri-City Hospital Authority, Director of the Odyssey Family Counseling Center, Director of Hartsfield International Airport Chaplaincy, Director of Christian City, and Director of Tri-City and South Fulton Drug Abuse Committee. He was a member of the Woodworker's Guild of Georgia, the Inner City Civitan Club, Lake Side Country Club, the Georgia Municipal Association, the National League of Cities, and was named Mr. South Fulton in 1972.



Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Alice Parish Presley, daughters, Julie Gillespie of Newnan, and Carol Presley of Charlotte; son, Lee Presley (Wendy), also of Charlotte; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Unity Baptist Church with Pastor Doug McCart officiating. Mr. Presley will lie in state at the church, one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be in College Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Hillcrest Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Unity Baptist Church, 311 Smokey Road, Newnan, GA 30263, Southwest Christian Hospice, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, Georgia 30291, or https://4agc.com/donation_pages/24e14ca3-9140-4b84-87af-15ce56554e57 or to Shorter University, 315 Shorter Avenue NW, Rome, Georgia 30165 or https://www.shorter.edu/giving/ in memory of Mr. Presley.



The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the caring dedication exhibited by his caregivers, Ione Lowe, Cherhonda Hendricks, Lori Caldwell, and Carrie Brooks.



