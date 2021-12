PRESLEY, Patricia



Patricia Ann Bond Presley, age 77, passed away December 27, 2021 Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30, 11:00 AM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Dr. Farren Roper officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.