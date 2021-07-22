PRESLEY, John



John Robert Presley, 88, of McDonough, passed away July 19, 2021. He was born on November 16, 1932 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Norman and Hester Presley.



John proudly served in the Army and fought in the Korean War. John was a dedicated employee of Atlanta Gas Light Co for over 40 years. John was the cousin of famous musician Elvis Presley.



John was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Ruby Martha. John is survived by his wife, Clarice Presley; his son, Eddie (Connie) Presley; his stepson, Don (Gail) Richard Edwards; his grandchildren, Brittney Presley-Durham, Jennifer (Randy) Pierce and Anna Birge; great-grandchildren, Landon Durham, Jordyn Durham, Tristin Birge, Joshua Pierce, Jadon Pierce, Jaren Pierce, and A.J. Pierce.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City.



Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com

