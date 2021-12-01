Presley, Doris

PRESLEY (Griffin), Doris



Doris Griffin Presley departed this life on November 20, 2021 in Albany, New York. She was born on June 22, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia (formerly Old Campbell County/Ben Hill, GA). A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on December 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent in her memory to Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Ste, 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346.

