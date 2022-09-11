PRESCOTT, Marie



Marie Johnson Prescott, of Crystal River, Florida, born in Hartford, Alabama to Fonzy M. and Ethel L. Johnson on March 13, 1927, passed August 24, 2022 surrounded by family.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, James H. Prescott; and is survived by her brother, Lamar Johnson; children, Becky Castens (Lyle), Jim Prescott (Kathy), and Steve Prescott (Stella); grandchildren, Hallie Sullivan, Drew (Anika) Prescott, Kasey (Mary) Prescott, Jackson Prescott; great-grandchildren, Jake, Noah, Finn, Marlie.



"Muz" was a devoted mom to her three children and loved her siblings. She really enjoyed gardening, genealogy, and Braves baseball. She was a devout Christian. She invested her time in her family and the neighbors that surrounded her. Muz routinely sacrificed her comfort for the comfort of others. She loved to cook. No one could slice cabbage thinner for coleslaw. Her English and handwriting were impeccable. She was a true teammate to her husband Jim, and together they went through life in support of each other. She loved living in Crystal River and had a wonderful view of Kings Bay that captivated her.



A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date.



Private cremation by Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, Florida.

