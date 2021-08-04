PRENDERGAST, Brian



PRENDERGAST -- Brian Patrick Prendergast, age 58, of Loganville, GA, originally from Colonia, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife and siblings. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Despite the fact that he never went to college, Brian rose to become a designer and director of information technology for Western Union. Some considered Brian a self-taught genius; he wrote computer coding that is still being used worldwide to detect and prevent financial fraud. Brian was granted US government patents for two of these processes. Brian loved music, especially the songs of Bruce Springsteen, and was himself a talented musician who loved to play the piano and guitar. He was also a talented graphic artist. He was very athletic and enjoyed kayaking, biking, fishing, and hiking with his wife and dogs. Brian was kind to others and made friends easily. Wherever he went he loved meeting and talking to new people. He loved to laugh and make others around him laugh. Brian was especially devoted to the love of his life, his wife Christie. Brian and Christie were married more than thirty years and lived together in a loving relationship to the last day of Brian's life. Brian was very proud of his Irish heritage. His family is greatly saddened to lose him. He was the light of his family and would do anything he could for any family member. Brian is survived by his wife Christine Ricker of Loganville, Georgia; siblings, William and Katherine Prendergast of Stillwater, Minnesota; Anne Marie (Prendergast) Hughes of Riverside, California; Geraldine (Prendergast) and Colin Doyle of Colonia, New Jersey; many loving nieces and nephews; his beloved dogs Louie and Jojo; and numerous family, friends, and colleagues all over the world. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Agape Hospice, 575 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

