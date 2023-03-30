Preiss, Larry

PREISS, Sr., Larry
Larry F. Preiss Sr., 75, of Gainesville, GA., died Saturday March 25, 2023. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home Information
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA
30501
https://www.littledavenport.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
