Preiss, Larry

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PREISS, Sr., Larry

Larry F. Preiss Sr., 75, of Gainesville, GA., died Saturday March 25, 2023. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

