Obituaries

Prayor, Rufus

File photo
File photo
Dec 15, 2023

PRAYOR, Rufus

Mr. Rufus Clinton Prayor, age 78, Fayetteville, Georgia. Funeral Services and Interment on December 16, 2023, Noon, at New Hope UMC (Inman, GA). Services Entrusted to Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, INC.

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Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc.

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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