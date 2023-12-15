PRAYOR, Rufus
Mr. Rufus Clinton Prayor, age 78, Fayetteville, Georgia. Funeral Services and Interment on December 16, 2023, Noon, at New Hope UMC (Inman, GA). Services Entrusted to Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, INC.
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PRAYOR, Rufus
Mr. Rufus Clinton Prayor, age 78, Fayetteville, Georgia. Funeral Services and Interment on December 16, 2023, Noon, at New Hope UMC (Inman, GA). Services Entrusted to Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, INC.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, Inc.
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive
East Point, GA
30344
https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral