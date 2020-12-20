Pratt, Martha

PRATT (HUDSON), Martha Beverlyn



Martha Beverlyn Hudson Pratt (Beverlyn), 101, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Born in Bolingbroke, GA, Beverlyn lived in Georgia most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Carlton Henry Hudson and Alma Roberta Hudson. She was the wife of the late Winfred Wright Pratt, Jr. She is survived by her sons Justin Pratt (Suzanne) and Robert Pratt (Lynn). She is also survived by her grandsons Adam Pratt (Stephanie), Andrew Pratt (Caitlin) and John Pratt and granddaughter Elizabeth Pratt Jones (Jeff) and great granddaughters Charlotte Pratt, Violet Pratt and Cecilia Pratt.



Beverlyn graduated from High School at Montrose, GA. She worked for the Federal Government for 21 years.



Beverlyn was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church since 1961.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Oak Grove United Methodist General Fund, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033.

