Pratt, Ida

PRATT (BOUFFARD), Ida



On Friday, October 7, 2022, Ida Bouffard Pratt of Suwanee, GA, loving wife and mother of six, grandmother of fourteen, and great-grandmother of eight, passed away at the age of 87. Born March 30, 1935, in Waterbury, Connecticut to Celestine and Eli Bouffard. She was a graduate of Wilby High School and a key contributor to the success of Pratt & Buehl Advertising as Administrative Director for 16 years. On April 21, 1956, she married Robert "Bob" Pratt and was the proud mother of six successful children.



As a teenager, Ida was a graduate and Class Secretary of Wilby High School. She was an editor of the high school yearbook and tremendously enjoyed organizing, directing and creating costumes for the high school play, "Can Can." Ida was the winner of the Lux Award for "Most Likely to Succeed." Upon moving to Atlanta in 1972, she embraced many causes including over 25 years of supplying data to the NIH Women's Health Initiative, campaigning to Save the Fox, volunteering and fundraising for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, an Officer on Smart Growth Forsyth, the co-chair for Crisis Aid and volunteered for numerous other school, church and charitable organizations. An avid reader, gardener, birdwatcher, Ida was known for her kind heart, ready smile, infectious laugh, and her compassionate spirit.



Ida is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bob; their married children: Carol Caldwell (husband, Mike and children, Matt and Mark), Joan Schnorf (husband, Cole and children, David, Stephen, Julia and Christi), Bill Pratt (wife, Cathy and children, Carter, Anna and Mary), Dave Pratt (wife, Gratia and children, Alyse and Michael), Mary Banks (husband, Sherman), and Amy Cole (husband, Greg and children, Olivia, Audrey and Thomas); and sister, Ceil Lynch. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Annette Noonan; and brother, Roger Bouffard.



Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA from 6:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Benedict Catholic Church on Parsons Rd., John's Creek, GA at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ida's name to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home (checks can be made out and sent to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315).

