Pratt, Elizabeth

PRATT, Elizabeth

Elizabeth Strickland Pratt "Lizzie", age 27, a compassionate daughter and sister, passed away on May 19, 2022 in Atlanta, GA, of complications of Type 1 Diabetes. Lizzie was born to William Lawton Pratt and Strickland Moore on March 21, 1995. She grew up in New Orleans, LA, and moved to Atlanta, GA, following Hurricane Katrina. Lizzie graduated from Atlanta Country Day School in 2013.

Those who knew Lizzie knew she lived life unapologetically herself. Lizzie was a vibrant spirit, a loyal advocate, and a thoughtful listener, whose many passions included music, spending time with friends, caring for her Mimi, and her love of animals, especially her dog, Luna.

Lizzie is survived by her parents, William Pratt and Strickland Moore; siblings, Katherine Pratt, Caroline Pratt and William Pratt; maternal grandmother, Theodosia Christie Moore (Sister); and paternal grandmother, Rosemary Hagenman Pratt. Lizzie's love for her family and friends will follow them throughout their lives and support them always, just as she did here.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of Lizzie's legacy.

