PRATT, Bobbye Key Bobbye Key Pratt, age 96 of Snellville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Minnie Leah Brooks; husbands, Joseph Robert Key and George "Buck" Pratt; brother, Ellis Brooks; sisters, Lyndell Butler, Charlotte Briscoe, Sue Nix, Betty Houston and Jane Pratt. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon (Patrick) Kelley; grandchildren, John Kelley, Martha (Bryan) Micon, and Will (Chacie) Kelley; great-granddaughters, Anna Jane and Dayaa; sister, Cornelia (Jimmie) Guthrie; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Bobbye was a devoted member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and volunteered at Eastside Medical crocheting baby caps. She loved traveling, square dancing, and was active in a quilting group and several bridge clubs. Bobbye was devoted as well to her family and friends, and kept in close contact with them through the years. A graveside service honoring the life of Bobbye will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Grayson, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Snellville, GA, www.mountzionsnellville.com . Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending the service bring and wear a mask and please dress comfortably due to the heat. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com . Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.


