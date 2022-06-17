PRATT, Barry



Barry Lewis Pratt of McDonough, GA, son of Fred and Lenore Pratt, was born June 13, 1957 in Atlanta, GA. He departed this life on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.



Barry was a man of faith, a devoted husband and committed father of three children. He loved his family, friends, co-workers, customers and enjoyed life each day. His range of friends span years from his early childhood, through all of school, work, church and people in the community and around his home. Barry inspired many through enduring friendships, applied work ethics and compassion for family and others. Anyone who knew Barry, was better for it.



Barry worked at National Uniform in East Point soon after high school where he started developing his customer service and management skills. In 1986 he got the opportunity for a career change and moved into concrete sales with Williams Brothers. Later he moved into the brick industry with Franklin Brick where his career soared. In 2003 the company sold out and Barry accepted an offer with Cherokee Brick from Macon, Ga to build the Atlanta market as District Sales Manager.



At home, Barry enjoyed yard work, our pool parties at the house, Georgia Football Saturdays and spending time with family and friends. His personality was powerful and genuine. Barry was a confident man and that gave him a full life. His achievements are reflected in family, friends and work.



"We shared 36 years of marriage, he would still open the car door, protected and provided me with a life of love and generosity. He always asked what I wanted and several years ago it seemed he had fulfilled all our dreams and we were going about living a life together and moving towards the next step with retirement. God had a different plan. Barry left me with a legacy on how to live. He saved me and brought me to Christ. He gave me a daughter that is the very best of both of us. He embraced me into his loving family and his enormous circle of friends that feel like extended family. His humor and endless stories have impacted all our lives. I'll miss his voice, his smiling face and the warmth of his touch. Love is forever." - Debbie



Barry was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Fred Pratt. He is survived by a loving wife of 36 years, Mrs. Debbie Pratt; three children, Kevin Pratt of Stockbridge, GA, Krystle Pratt of Jonesboro, GA, and Brandi Anderson (Jim) of Winter Garden, FL; mother, Lenore Pratt of Stockbridge, GA; siblings, Kenny Pratt (Maureen) of McDonough, GA, Jim and Donna Roberts (brother-in-law and sister-in-law) of Cumming GA; nieces and nephews, Ashley Russell, Kali Leroy and Kelly Thomas (Daniel); "Great" nieces and nephews (Barry insisted on being called "Great" Uncle Barry), Makenzie Russell, Addison Russell, Cole Russell, Jasper Thomas, Cole Leroy and Jaiden Leroy; and soon to be first grandchild, a baby girl due in September 2022.



A visitation of family and friends will be held for Barry on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281, immediately followed by a celebration of his life in Ward's Chapel.



