PRATHER, Tinnie

Mrs. Tinnie Pearl Stinson Prather of Atlanta, Georgia, passed on July 28, 2023. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 12:00 noon, at Mount Ephraim Baptist Church, 1202 W. Marietta Street, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Interment at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30315. The viewing will be held today in our Chapel from 11:00 AM-7:00 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the resident the day of service at 11:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

