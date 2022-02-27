Hamburger icon
Prater, Lynda

1 hour ago

PRATER (WEBSTER), Lynda

Lynda Webster Prater, 78, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2022, in Brookhaven, Georgia. She was born on November 30, 1943, in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Southwest High School and attended Young Harris College. She worked as a health care administrator for USAA in Chesapeake, Virginia; Dr. John D. Roan, DDS, in Valdosta, Georgia; and Newnan Hospital in Newnan, Georgia. Lynda had a love of reading, gardening, and her menagerie of pets.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Max Webster. She is survived by her daughter Paige P. (Scott) Creasman; son Patrick J. (Jennifer) Prater; her brother John (Carol) Webster; granddaughter Sara Prater; grandsons Max Creasman, George Creasman and Tyler Prater; her niece Jill (Stephen) Kendrick; her former spouse Gladstone J. Prater; as well as extended family.

A memorial service will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Memorials may be given in her name to the Alzheimer's Association or the Atlanta Humane Society. The family of Lynda Prater wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of The Orchard at Brookhaven and Agape Hospice.




