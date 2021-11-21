POYTHRESS, Santa Clara



Mrs. Santa Clara Poythress of Atlanta, GA passed away on November 17, 2021. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Family and friends will assemble at the grave site @ 10:30 AM on the day of service. On Monday public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, (404)349-3000, www.mbfh.com.



